AEW Rampage Results and Recap 6.10.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after AEW Dynamite went off the air this past Wednesday. Will Ospreay and The Aussie Open made their AEW in-ring debut, Satnam Singh’s in-ring debut and more.
Here are the full results:
Eddie Kingston defeated Jake Hager
Team D.M.D. looking to reclaim the AEW Women’s World Championship
Ortiz looks to take away the identity of Christopher
Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal defeated two enchantment talents
Hookhausen bought new cars with their Double or Nothing winnings
Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet
Celebration cut short
The Fallen Goddess wants to tear Jade Cargill limb from limb
Who will punch their ticket to Forbidden Door?
Trent Beretta and FTR defeated United Empire
