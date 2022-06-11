Skip to main content
AEW Rampage Results and Recap 6.10.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after AEW Dynamite went off the air this past Wednesday. Will Ospreay and The Aussie Open made their AEW in-ring debut, Satnam Singh’s in-ring debut and more.

Here are the full results: 

Eddie Kingston defeated Jake Hager

Team D.M.D. looking to reclaim the AEW Women’s World Championship 

Ortiz looks to take away the identity of Christopher 

Satnam Singh and Jay Lethal defeated two enchantment talents 

Hookhausen bought new cars with their Double or Nothing winnings

Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet 

Celebration cut short

The Fallen Goddess wants to tear Jade Cargill limb from limb

Who will punch their ticket to Forbidden Door?

Trent Beretta and FTR defeated United Empire

