AEW Rampage Results and Recap 6.17.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager show. The TBS Championship was on the line, Darby Allin took on one hal of reDRagon in Bobby Fish and so much more. 

Here are the full results:

1
Jon Moxley defeated Dante Martin

Fractures in the friendship and same old thorn in their sides

The blood feud continues this Wednesday 

1
Max Caster and The Gunn Club defeated Leon Ruff and Bear Country

A man of few words

1
Jade Cargill defeated Willow Nightingale

These three got a great work ethic unlike the ROH World Television Champion

1
Darby Allin defeated Bobby Fish 

IT’s STING

