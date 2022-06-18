AEW Rampage Results and Recap 6.17.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Road Rager show. The TBS Championship was on the line, Darby Allin took on one hal of reDRagon in Bobby Fish and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Jon Moxley defeated Dante Martin
Fractures in the friendship and same old thorn in their sides
The blood feud continues this Wednesday
Max Caster and The Gunn Club defeated Leon Ruff and Bear Country
A man of few words
Jade Cargill defeated Willow Nightingale
These three got a great work ethic unlike the ROH World Television Champion
Darby Allin defeated Bobby Fish
IT’s STING
