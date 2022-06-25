AEW Rampage Results and Recap 6.24.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. This was the final stop before Forbidden Door this Sunday on B/R Live.

Here are the full results and recap:

1 Gallery 1 Images

Andrade El Idolo defeated Rey Fenix

Give the assist to RUSH plus a new faction has been born

Eddie Kingston is now a vampire

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Clearly STILL not on the same page

1 Gallery 1 Images

ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb defeated Laynie Luck and Sierra

The Tully Blanchard Enterprise has arrived

1 Gallery 1 Images

Hook defeated The DKC

New match announced for the Buy-In

1 Gallery 1 Images

IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb defeated AAA and ROH Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler

Chaos

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Eddie Kingston won’t stop till he gets his hands on Jericho

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!