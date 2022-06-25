AEW Rampage Results and Recap 6.24.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. This was the final stop before Forbidden Door this Sunday on B/R Live.
Here are the full results and recap:
Andrade El Idolo defeated Rey Fenix
Give the assist to RUSH plus a new faction has been born
Eddie Kingston is now a vampire
Clearly STILL not on the same page
ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb defeated Laynie Luck and Sierra
The Tully Blanchard Enterprise has arrived
Hook defeated The DKC
New match announced for the Buy-In
IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb defeated AAA and ROH Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler
Chaos
Eddie Kingston won’t stop till he gets his hands on Jericho
