AEW Rampage Results and Recap 6.24.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. This was the final stop before Forbidden Door this Sunday on B/R Live.

Here are the full results and recap: 

Andrade El Idolo defeated Rey Fenix 

Give the assist to RUSH plus a new faction has been born 

Eddie Kingston is now a vampire 

Clearly STILL not on the same page

ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb defeated Laynie Luck and Sierra 

The Tully Blanchard Enterprise has arrived

Hook defeated The DKC

New match announced for the Buy-In

IWGP Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb defeated AAA and ROH Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler 

Chaos 

Eddie Kingston won’t stop till he gets his hands on Jericho 

