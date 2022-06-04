AEW Rampage Results and Recap 6.3.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California continuing the fallout from this past Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV.

Athena made her in-ring debut, the TNT Title was on the line plus CM Punk addressed the AEW World Championship situation.

Here are the full results:

The Young Bucks defeated Lucha Brothers

Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks defeated two local talent

Athena defeated Kiera Hogan

We heard from the newest member of the House of Black

CM Punk announced he is injured and needs surgery

Punk relinquished the AEW World Championship

Scorpio Sky defeated Dante Martin to retain the TNT Championship

