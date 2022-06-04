AEW Rampage Results and Recap 6.3.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was live from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California continuing the fallout from this past Sunday’s Double or Nothing PPV.
Athena made her in-ring debut, the TNT Title was on the line plus CM Punk addressed the AEW World Championship situation.
Here are the full results:
The Young Bucks defeated Lucha Brothers
Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks defeated two local talent
Athena defeated Kiera Hogan
We heard from the newest member of the House of Black
CM Punk announced he is injured and needs surgery
Punk relinquished the AEW World Championship
Scorpio Sky defeated Dante Martin to retain the TNT Championship
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!