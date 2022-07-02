AEW Rampage Results and Recap 7.1.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. A number contender for Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was crowned in the first ever Royal Rampage match and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
Brody King won the Royal Rampage
Who knew Hook was so wise?
AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI
ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty against two of Tully Blanchard’s best next week
Toni Storm defeated Nyla Rose
Thunder Rosa made the save
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!