AEW Rampage Results and Recap 7.1.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. A number contender for Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was crowned in the first ever Royal Rampage match and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

Brody King won the Royal Rampage

Who knew Hook was so wise?

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI

ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham and Lee Moriarty against two of Tully Blanchard’s best next week

Toni Storm defeated Nyla Rose

Thunder Rosa made the save

