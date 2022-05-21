Skip to main content
AEW Rampage Results: Big Damo made AEW debut, Kris Statlander advances to the semifinals and RIP TNT Title 5.20.22

AEW Rampage Results: Big Damo made AEW debut, Kris Statlander advances to the semifinals and RIP TNT Title 5.20.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped following AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. Who advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament?, Did Scorpio Sky regain his TNT Title? and so much more. 

Here are the full results: 

4AC90A5E-69AA-4052-99D8-29208FE13F49
1
Gallery
1 Images

The House of Black defeated Evil Uno, 10 and Fuego Del Sol

Challenge laid out by Death Triangle 

The Gunn Club and Max Caster wishing Anthony Bowens a speedy recovery 

Challenge accepted. Title match this Wednesday. 

85937718-546A-44D2-ADBC-4F26BA4E2BE6
1
Gallery
1 Images

The giant is…

Winner: Shawn Spears defeated Big Damo

Will The Hardys accept?

86AF2483-B525-40C5-A643-64091685EC59
1
Gallery
1 Images

Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament 

Who is more prepared for the Buy-In?

37BFE7FF-2DC0-470F-9AC2-0E4E4B64AEBB
1
Gallery
1 Images

RIP TNT Championship 

TBS Title on the line at Double or Nothing

2A29DF7B-3252-4FAC-99F4-51F7B7C84ABE
1
Gallery
1 Images

The Blackpool Combat defeated Dante Martin and Matt Sydal 

Chaotic end to Rampage

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

036B3FB8-16C4-4796-A67B-433157BD94AF
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results: Big Damo made AEW debut, Kris Statlander advances to the semifinals and RIP TNT Title 5.20.22

DC718C0D-0E9B-4267-AA71-10CC59ACC308
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Preview 5.20.22

9904EE78-EE18-4F50-986B-ED0EBA3115AB
AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson potentially injured at AEW Rampage Tapings

94CECF06-7A84-4E58-93CE-701DB957C0BD
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Johnny Elite makes his AEW debut, Triple threat title match set for Double or Nothing and Adam Cole advances to the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament 5.18.22

F459E44F-94AD-4891-BAC3-8B106353B039
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview: Wild Card Wednesday 5.18.22

39366363-1400-4B0D-9DB0-6ECE415D9431
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage LIVE Results 5.13.22

C50437DD-ED83-4825-A57B-451AF0FC338A
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Preview 5.13.22

AFFFDD97-65B8-4276-8441-26A2F80EFA15
AEW

Kris Statlander to replace Hikaru Shida in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament