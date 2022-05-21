AEW Rampage Results: Big Damo made AEW debut, Kris Statlander advances to the semifinals and RIP TNT Title 5.20.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped following AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. Who advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament?, Did Scorpio Sky regain his TNT Title? and so much more.
Here are the full results:
The House of Black defeated Evil Uno, 10 and Fuego Del Sol
Challenge laid out by Death Triangle
The Gunn Club and Max Caster wishing Anthony Bowens a speedy recovery
Challenge accepted. Title match this Wednesday.
The giant is…
Winner: Shawn Spears defeated Big Damo
Will The Hardys accept?
Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament
Who is more prepared for the Buy-In?
RIP TNT Championship
TBS Title on the line at Double or Nothing
The Blackpool Combat defeated Dante Martin and Matt Sydal
Chaotic end to Rampage
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!