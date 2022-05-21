AEW Rampage Results: Big Damo made AEW debut, Kris Statlander advances to the semifinals and RIP TNT Title 5.20.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped following AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. Who advanced to the semifinals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament?, Did Scorpio Sky regain his TNT Title? and so much more.

Here are the full results:

The House of Black defeated Evil Uno, 10 and Fuego Del Sol

Challenge laid out by Death Triangle

The Gunn Club and Max Caster wishing Anthony Bowens a speedy recovery

Challenge accepted. Title match this Wednesday.

The giant is…

Winner: Shawn Spears defeated Big Damo

Will The Hardys accept?

Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s Owen Hart Tournament

Who is more prepared for the Buy-In?

RIP TNT Championship

TBS Title on the line at Double or Nothing

The Blackpool Combat defeated Dante Martin and Matt Sydal

Chaotic end to Rampage

