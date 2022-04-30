Skip to main content
AEW Rampage Results: Darby Allin qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, The Baddies make their debut and Samoa Joe retained the ROH TV Title 4.29.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped this week immediately following AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday. Darby Allin or Swerve Strickland qualified for the Owen Hart Tournament, the ROH World TV Title was on the line and so much more. 

Here are the full results: 

Darby Allin defeated Swerve Strickland to qualify for the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament 

Shawn Spears drops a hint on Wardlow’s opponent this Wednesday 

This week’s Sports Entertainer of the week

Santana and Ortiz looking for a receipt 

The Baddies defeated Willow Nightnagle, Trish Adora and Skye Blue 

Nothing but respect 

Keith Lee defeated Colten Gunn

Jeff Hardy looks to qualify for the Owen Hart Tournament this Wednesday 

Bobby Fish looks to be the third Undisputed Elite member in the Owen Hart Tournament 

Danhausen and Hook got more than what they bargained for in this confrontation 

Hook cleared the ring 

The Gunn Club joining The Acclaimed?

Mercedes Martinez letting everyone know she is no fluke

Samoa Joe defeated Trent Beretta to retain the ROH World Television Championship 

A chaotic win to close the show

