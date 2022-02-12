Skip to main content
AEW Rampage Results: Roppongi Vice makes USA debut, Jay White makes Rampage debut and Jurassic Express defends tag titles 2.11.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after Dynamite this week. We saw the United States debut of Roppongi Vice and the AEW World Tag Team Championships were on the line. 

Here are the full results:

The Young Bucks defeated Roppongi Vice via pinfall

Jay White attacked Trent Beretta post match

Bryan Danielson vs Lee Moriarty set for next week on Dynamite 

AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker defeated Robyn Renegade via pinfall

Hook defeated Blake Li via submission 

AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defeated The Gunn Club to retain the tag team titles via pinfall

