AEW Rampage Results: Roppongi Vice makes USA debut, Jay White makes Rampage debut and Jurassic Express defends tag titles 2.11.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage was taped after Dynamite this week. We saw the United States debut of Roppongi Vice and the AEW World Tag Team Championships were on the line.
Here are the full results:
The Young Bucks defeated Roppongi Vice via pinfall
Jay White attacked Trent Beretta post match
Bryan Danielson vs Lee Moriarty set for next week on Dynamite
AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker defeated Robyn Renegade via pinfall
Hook defeated Blake Li via submission
AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express defeated The Gunn Club to retain the tag team titles via pinfall
