Skip to main content
AEW Rampage Results: Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Title, Hikaru Shida Returns and Christian Cage Qualifies For The Revolution Ladder Match 3.4.22

AEW Rampage Results: Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Title, Hikaru Shida Returns and Christian Cage Qualifies For The Revolution Ladder Match 3.4.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage marks the final stop on the road to this Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV. 

The TNT Title was on the line in a three way, the final qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match and more. 

Here is the full results: 

462C5653-51D7-47EC-B946-64A94E3F867F
1
Gallery
1 Images

Sammy Guevara defeated Andrade El Ídolo and Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship 

Erick Redbread joined Death Triangle in their war against The House of Black

Sammy Guevara’s already has a new challenger 

31662774-5B0E-4AA1-9778-09CCB2B1B2A5
1
Gallery
1 Images

Keith Lee defeated JD Drake 

MJF has unleashed a monster 

Tay Conti had a message for Jade Cargill

3665AA75-B1B3-44E9-A6AF-D21B0E022204
1
Gallery
1 Images

Serena Deeb defeated Lelia Grey

Hikaru Shida made her return 

Eddie made a promise for AEW Revolution 

828F9F28-6460-4B2E-81B5-8BB34D38BB0F
1
Gallery
1 Images









Related Articles

FB4B8432-88AF-463D-9DAB-A43323E41EB3
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results: Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Title, Hikaru Shida Returns and Christian Cage Qualifies For The Revolution Ladder Match 3.4.22

22359D3D-F0A3-4666-887D-9C4619AF3ACF
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Tony Khan Announces The Purchase of ROH, The Young Bucks Win Tag Royale and More 3.2.22

ED5DB750-D737-4D7C-BCEF-5E1FD2C83312
AEW

*BREAKING NEWS* Tony Khan Announced The Purchase of Ring of Honor

D9AEF9B7-6694-46BD-9325-CBBF0273DC7C
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: reDRagon Becomes #1 Contenders, Ricky Starks Qualifies and Buddy Matthews is #ALLELITE 2.23.22

3EC30545-9F32-4801-AAB7-F35444BEC1A1
AEW

AEW Double or Nothing Announced for Vegas in May

DD132850-B8A2-44E7-8FD8-B18317A71082
AEW

Buddy Matthews is #ALLELITE

530BCC4E-6591-4AF8-9D1B-AD0F989E178B
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 2.23.22

E084EF63-80FF-4198-861B-10DB26BB4E78
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Slam Dunk Results: Powerhouse Hobbs Advances, Jade Cargill’s Next Challenger Announced and Jay White makes AEW in-ring Debut 2.18.22