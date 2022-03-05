AEW Rampage Results: Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Title, Hikaru Shida Returns and Christian Cage Qualifies For The Revolution Ladder Match 3.4.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage marks the final stop on the road to this Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV.
The TNT Title was on the line in a three way, the final qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match and more.
Here is the full results:
Sammy Guevara defeated Andrade El Ídolo and Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship
Erick Redbread joined Death Triangle in their war against The House of Black
Sammy Guevara’s already has a new challenger
Keith Lee defeated JD Drake
MJF has unleashed a monster
Tay Conti had a message for Jade Cargill
Serena Deeb defeated Lelia Grey
Hikaru Shida made her return
Eddie made a promise for AEW Revolution