AEW Rampage Results: Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Title, Hikaru Shida Returns and Christian Cage Qualifies For The Revolution Ladder Match 3.4.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Rampage marks the final stop on the road to this Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV.

The TNT Title was on the line in a three way, the final qualifying match for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match and more.

Here is the full results:

Sammy Guevara defeated Andrade El Ídolo and Darby Allin to retain the TNT Championship

Erick Redbread joined Death Triangle in their war against The House of Black

Sammy Guevara’s already has a new challenger

Keith Lee defeated JD Drake

MJF has unleashed a monster

Tay Conti had a message for Jade Cargill

Serena Deeb defeated Lelia Grey

Hikaru Shida made her return

Eddie made a promise for AEW Revolution

