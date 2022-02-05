AEW Rampage Results: Two championships on the line 2.4.22

Time for some late night Friday wrestling. AEW Rampage was tapped this week in Chicago, Illinois. Two titles were on the line as the TNT and FTW Championships were defended.

Here are the results:

Adam Cole defeated Evil Uno

Adam Cole made his intentions clear that he is coming for the AEW World Title.

Sammy Guevara defeated Isaiah Kassidy to retain the TNT Championship

Thunder Rosa defeated Mercedes Martinez via Disqualification

FTW Champion Ricky Starks defeated Jay Lethal to retain the FTW Championship

