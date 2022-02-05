Skip to main content
AEW Rampage Results: Two championships on the line 2.4.22

AEW Rampage Results: Two championships on the line 2.4.22

Time for some late night Friday wrestling. AEW Rampage was tapped this week in Chicago, Illinois. Two titles were on the line as the TNT and FTW Championships were defended. 

Here are the results: 

Adam Cole defeated Evil Uno

Adam Cole made his intentions clear that he is coming for the AEW World Title. 

Sammy Guevara defeated Isaiah Kassidy to retain the TNT Championship

Thunder Rosa defeated Mercedes Martinez via Disqualification 

FTW Champion Ricky Starks defeated Jay Lethal to retain the FTW Championship

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

C25BEB42-0D55-418D-ABFB-D78B78DAA838
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results: Two championships on the line 2.4.22

CFE9C743-6C81-4D08-83C0-9EE010D7EF2E
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (02/02/22)- CM Punk vs MJF

4CC6E85F-5E84-436F-B4BF-8D9A6AAEB572
AEW

*BREAKING NEWS* The Brian Kendrick pulled from tonight’s AEW show and Jon Moxley’s replacement announced

4CC6E85F-5E84-436F-B4BF-8D9A6AAEB572
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 2.2.22

9E791A86-7B69-486A-A625-CA5B9B49CC23
AEW

All Elite Wrestling Announces “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1”

7DA29762-1E57-43E0-8025-C88DFE2479CA
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Preview: Beach Break Championship Friday 1.28.22

C7D86432-8DA2-4D05-8524-6CBCA06D544C
AEW Dynamite

AEW Beach Break Results and Recap 1.26.22

5CB1B64E-51B7-40E5-A413-17BDC30B9AF5
AEW

DANHAUSEN is #ALLELITE