AEW Rampage Slam Dunk Results: Powerhouse Hobbs Advances, Jade Cargill’s Next Challenger Announced and Jay White makes AEW in-ring Debut 2.18.22
Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage was taped after AEW Dynamite this week and aired at 7 p.m. due to the NBA All Stars game.
On the show we saw Bullet Club Leader Hay White make his AEW in-ring debut, a Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match and so much more.
Here are the full results:
Adam Cole defeated Dark Order’s 10 via pinfall
Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dante Martin to advance to the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match
A new challenger has stepped up to Jade Cargill
Serena Deeb defeated Angelica Risk via submission
Jay White defeated Trent Beretta via pinfall
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!