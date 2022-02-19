AEW Rampage Slam Dunk Results: Powerhouse Hobbs Advances, Jade Cargill’s Next Challenger Announced and Jay White makes AEW in-ring Debut 2.18.22

Tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage was taped after AEW Dynamite this week and aired at 7 p.m. due to the NBA All Stars game.

On the show we saw Bullet Club Leader Hay White make his AEW in-ring debut, a Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match and so much more.

Here are the full results:

Adam Cole defeated Dark Order’s 10 via pinfall

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Dante Martin to advance to the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match

A new challenger has stepped up to Jade Cargill

Serena Deeb defeated Angelica Risk via submission

Jay White defeated Trent Beretta via pinfall

