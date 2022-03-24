AEW Rampage Spoilers 3.25.22

This week's edition of AEW Rampage which was taped in Cedar Park, Texas immediately following AEW Dynamite.

Here are the full results:

Dustin Rhodes defeated Lance Archer. After the match Lance attacked Dustin and puts him through a table.

reDRagon defeated Alan Angels and 10 of the Dark Order. After the match AEW Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express made the save but Adam Cole and reDRagon were able to escape and leave with the tag belts.

Nyla Rose squashed Madi Wrenkowski

Hook rejected QT Marshall's certificate of achievement and ignored Danhausen who tried to befriend him.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Ricky Starks defeated Swerve to retain the FTW Championship with the help of Powerhouse Hobbs. After the match Keith Lee made the save and attacked Team Taz.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!