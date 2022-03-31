Skip to main content
AEW Rampage Spoilers 4.1.22

Last night after AEW Dynamite aired on TBS AEW Rampage was taped. One of the matches was a Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier.

Here are the full spoilers:

The Young Bucks defeated Top Flight

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti trashed Dan Lambert’s car in an attempt to get a rematch for the TNT Championship. Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky turned them down.

Jamie Hayter defeated Sky Blue in a Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier 

Keith Lee defeated Powerhouse Hobbs. Toward the end of the match FTW Champion Ricky Starks looked to get involved but Swerve Strickland made the save. After the match both Swerve and Lee were put through tables.

