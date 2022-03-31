AEW Rampage Spoilers 4.1.22

Last night after AEW Dynamite aired on TBS AEW Rampage was taped. One of the matches was a Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier.

Here are the full spoilers:

The Young Bucks defeated Top Flight

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti trashed Dan Lambert’s car in an attempt to get a rematch for the TNT Championship. Dan Lambert and Scorpio Sky turned them down.

Jamie Hayter defeated Sky Blue in a Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier

Keith Lee defeated Powerhouse Hobbs. Toward the end of the match FTW Champion Ricky Starks looked to get involved but Swerve Strickland made the save. After the match both Swerve and Lee were put through tables.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!