AEW Rampage Spoilers for May 13

This week’s edition of AEW Ramapage will air at a special start time of 5:30 p.m. eastern standard time again. 

The show was taped after Dynamite last night.

Here are the full spoiler results: 

Death Triangle defeated The Butcher, The Blade and Mark Quen 

Shawn Spears defeated Bear Boulder

Ruby Soho defeated Rhio (Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal)

It was announced Kris Statlander will replace Hikaru Shida in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament against Red Velvet 

Scorpio Sky (c) defeated Frankie Kazarian (TNT Championship) 

