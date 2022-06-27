Skip to main content
AEW returns to New York City for AEW Dynamite and Rampage GrandSlam on September 21

AEW returns to New York City for AEW Dynamite and Rampage GrandSlam on September 21

AEW makes it’s return to New York City at the Arthur Ash Stadium for AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage GrandSlam events on September 21, 2022.

The last time that AEW was in New York City saw former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega go to a 20 minute draw with Bryan Danielson in the opening bout of Dynamite. 

Tickets go on sale next month July 22, 2022.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

C05626B9-8DE9-424B-90D3-AF6400376666
AEW

AEW returns to New York City for AEW Dynamite and Rampage GrandSlam on September 21

77892FAC-6AB6-436A-9E08-919C91D6549D
AEW

The inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion crowned at Forbidden Door

AC4550C1-B1BE-4164-B3E7-365ECE51657F
AEW

The IWGP World Tag Team Championship changed hands at Forbidden Door

F2BB8FBE-B75F-4DB3-B997-D45A400FE1B9
AEW

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Preview 6.26.22

3CB5A04E-8788-4784-8AF2-C202DAF55E28
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results and Recap 6.24.22

93EF6ACF-A38E-4E73-BC58-B5C9C2B85C6F
AEW

Tomohiro Ishii injured, Clark Connors announced as his replacement at Forbidden Door

192FB8B0-2856-4394-91E7-092D2F69FE9E
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 6.22.22

46C07BFC-9134-4D8E-BBE0-3A5F3F556042
AEW

Kazuchika Okada makes his All Elite Wrestling debut