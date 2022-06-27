AEW returns to New York City for AEW Dynamite and Rampage GrandSlam on September 21

AEW makes it’s return to New York City at the Arthur Ash Stadium for AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage GrandSlam events on September 21, 2022.

The last time that AEW was in New York City saw former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega go to a 20 minute draw with Bryan Danielson in the opening bout of Dynamite.

Tickets go on sale next month July 22, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!