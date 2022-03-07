Skip to main content
AEW Revolution 2022 Results: Wardlow Grabbed The Brass Ring, Two Debuts, and More 3.6.22

AEW Revolution 2022 Results: Wardlow Grabbed The Brass Ring, Two Debuts, and More 3.6.22

Tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV was lived from Orlando, Florida as four titles were on the line, a Face of the Revolution ladder match, a Dog Collar Match and so much more. 

Buy-In:

5FF633D4-BC1F-4015-8B08-58026A52EB97
1
Gallery
1 Images

“Legit” Leyla Hirsch defeated Kris Statlander 

67D8066D-74CA-495E-945D-6CAFA60905C7
1
Gallery
1 Images

Hook defeated QT Marshall 

BD76AACB-BD10-4A1B-B3D0-978747895F3C
1
Gallery
1 Images

The House of Black defeated Erick Redbeard, Penta Oscuro and PAC

Main Card:

6593C6BC-C89A-4869-8F0C-64F1D9A09BE3
1
Gallery
1 Images

Eddie Kingston defeated Chris Jericho 

0AF553E3-0B76-4CEB-944B-72274C62B9EA
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jurassic Express defeated The Young Bucks and reDRagon to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship 

81BF349F-4CAA-4C90-8A57-7095EDD6A458
1
Gallery
1 Images

Wardlow won the ladder match 

Swerve found himself a new house 

D6053B7B-98B2-4F25-B0E0-8C6C35A98990
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jade Cargill defeated Tay Conti to retain the TBS Championship

94618C42-C4E3-4019-BD4C-4CE772FEA6AE
1
Gallery
1 Images

CM Punk defeated MJF 

Wardlow turned on MJF 

246FBA50-EBA2-4035-914C-B4F8B812A71E
1
Gallery
1 Images

Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship 

4DFA335F-B748-4E9D-9520-DED628E01EE9
1
Gallery
1 Images

Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson 

William Regal is #ALLELITE 

8E8644DC-94D4-4ED4-8402-F383AC5148A9
1
Gallery
1 Images

Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Sting defeated Matt Hardy, Andrade and Isaiah Kassidy 

A517F9D2-D1D1-4380-8F26-A647E52E9270
1
Gallery
1 Images

Adam Page defeated Adam Cole to retain the AEW World Championship 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

A517F9D2-D1D1-4380-8F26-A647E52E9270
AEW

AEW Revolution 2022 Results: Wardlow Grabbed The Brass Ring, Two Debuts, and More 3.6.22

68969447-946A-4265-9431-629588A17795
AEW

William Regal is #ALLELITE

0D56CB16-AEE1-49D0-804C-7EA4B38111BF
AEW

Swerve Strickland is #ALLELITE

FB4B8432-88AF-463D-9DAB-A43323E41EB3
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results: Sammy Guevara Retained The TNT Title, Hikaru Shida Returns and Christian Cage Qualifies For The Revolution Ladder Match 3.4.22

22359D3D-F0A3-4666-887D-9C4619AF3ACF
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: Tony Khan Announces The Purchase of ROH, The Young Bucks Win Tag Royale and More 3.2.22

ED5DB750-D737-4D7C-BCEF-5E1FD2C83312
AEW

*BREAKING NEWS* Tony Khan Announced The Purchase of Ring of Honor

D9AEF9B7-6694-46BD-9325-CBBF0273DC7C
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results: reDRagon Becomes #1 Contenders, Ricky Starks Qualifies and Buddy Matthews is #ALLELITE 2.23.22

3EC30545-9F32-4801-AAB7-F35444BEC1A1
AEW

AEW Double or Nothing Announced for Vegas in May