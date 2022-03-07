AEW Revolution 2022 Results: Wardlow Grabbed The Brass Ring, Two Debuts, and More 3.6.22

Tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV was lived from Orlando, Florida as four titles were on the line, a Face of the Revolution ladder match, a Dog Collar Match and so much more.

Buy-In:

“Legit” Leyla Hirsch defeated Kris Statlander

Hook defeated QT Marshall

The House of Black defeated Erick Redbeard, Penta Oscuro and PAC

Main Card:

Eddie Kingston defeated Chris Jericho

Jurassic Express defeated The Young Bucks and reDRagon to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Wardlow won the ladder match

Swerve found himself a new house

Jade Cargill defeated Tay Conti to retain the TBS Championship

CM Punk defeated MJF

Wardlow turned on MJF

Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship

Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson

William Regal is #ALLELITE

Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Sting defeated Matt Hardy, Andrade and Isaiah Kassidy

Adam Page defeated Adam Cole to retain the AEW World Championship

