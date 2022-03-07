AEW Revolution 2022 Results: Wardlow Grabbed The Brass Ring, Two Debuts, and More 3.6.22
Tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV was lived from Orlando, Florida as four titles were on the line, a Face of the Revolution ladder match, a Dog Collar Match and so much more.
Buy-In:
“Legit” Leyla Hirsch defeated Kris Statlander
Hook defeated QT Marshall
The House of Black defeated Erick Redbeard, Penta Oscuro and PAC
Main Card:
Eddie Kingston defeated Chris Jericho
Jurassic Express defeated The Young Bucks and reDRagon to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship
Wardlow won the ladder match
Swerve found himself a new house
Jade Cargill defeated Tay Conti to retain the TBS Championship
CM Punk defeated MJF
Wardlow turned on MJF
Britt Baker defeated Thunder Rosa to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship
Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson
William Regal is #ALLELITE
Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin and Sting defeated Matt Hardy, Andrade and Isaiah Kassidy
Adam Page defeated Adam Cole to retain the AEW World Championship
