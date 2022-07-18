Skip to main content
AEW star A.Q.A. announces wrestling hiatus

Today AEW star A.Q.A. who hasn’t wrestled a match since June 16, 2022 where she unsuccessfully challenged Athena for the Warrior Wrestling Women’s Championship at Warrior Wrestling 23 announced that she would taking a hiatus from the ring. 

She posted a lengthy post discussing how she hasn’t been herself for quite some time now. She stated that mentally and emotionally she hasn’t been in a good place. 

Here is the full post/tweet:

A.Q.A. made her AEW debut on the February 9, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite unsuccessfully challenging Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship. Two days later AEW CEO/President Tony Khan announced that she was #ALLELITE.

We at Wrestling News World are big advocates of mental health and encourages others to not be afraid to speak out on the topic and seek the necessary help they need or help others you see struggling. 

