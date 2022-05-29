AEW Star MJF no showed at Double or Nothing Fan Fest yesterday

Yesterday the news spread like wild fire that AEW star MJF no showed his meet and greet at the company’s fan fest.

MJF was scheduled between the hours of 12:45 and 2:15 p.m. It was reported by fans that he was seen in the casino at the time of his meet and greet.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select also reported that a flight was booked for him leaving Las Vegas last night.

Rumors have also been swirling surrounding MJF’s contract status as his contract is reportedly up in 2024.

AEW has yet to make an official statement on the situation but fans are reporting that they people who bought tickets to see him have been refunded.

He is also scheduled to face Wardlow in a big match tonight at Double or Nothing.

