AEW star Santana’s Blood and Guts injury update

Wednesday June 29, 2022 was the Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite. The match closed out the show and was between The Blackpool Combat Club and The Jericho Appreciation Society.

During the match Santana would enter the cage and hit a Uranage leading to his planted left leg buckling causing a freak knee injury. The Blackpool Combat Club would go on to win the match while he was carried to the back by the ringside doctor and referees.

According to Chris Jericho on the True Geordie Podcast Santana is expected to out of action for eight months.

Here is was “The Wizard” had to say on the matter:

“He fucked up his knee from doing a simple Rock Bottom,” Jericho said. “That’s not on top of a cage, that’s not falling off a cage, that’s not getting hit with a barbed wire bat, or whatever. It’s doing a wrestling move, and he’s out eight months.”

