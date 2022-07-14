Skip to main content
AEW Tag Team Championship changes hands in historic win on the July 13 edition of AEW Dynamite

The main event of AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 1 saw a Triple or Nothing match between Swerve in Our Glory, The Young Bucks and Team Taz for the AEW Tag Team Championship. 

Swerve in Our Glory would shock the world as Swerve pinned FTW Champion Ricky Starks crowning him and Lee the new tag team champions. 

This is a historic win as this makes them the first ever African American AEW Tag Team Champions.

Congratulations to Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. We are definitely swerving in your glory.

