AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite Preview 10.8.22

Last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Canada become All Elite as the company had it’s first ever international show in The Great White North of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Renee Paquette made her AEW debut plus Orange Cassidy defeated PAC to become the new AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Tonight is a special Tuesday Night Dynamite and multiple championships will be on the line and so much more.

Here is everything advertised for tonight’s show:

Jon Moxley vs “Hangman” Adam Page (AEW World Championship)

Death Triangle vs Orange Cassidy and Best Friends (AEW World Trios Championship)

Toni Storm vs Hikaru Shida (AEW Interim Women’s World Championship)

Chris Jericho vs Dalton Castle (ROH World Championship)

Renee Paquette Sits Down with Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta

We Hear From MJF

William Regal Interview with Tony Schiavone

