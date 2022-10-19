AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite Results and Recap 10.18.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Four Championships were on the line and so much more.

Here are the full results and recap:

It’s Title Tuesday

Death Triangle defeated Orange Cassidy and Best Friends to retain the AEW World Trios Championship

The calm before the storm

Toni Storm defeated Hikaru Shida to retain the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship

Saraya with the save and saw red

Welcome back Rhio

WarJoe are ready for The Kingdom

MJF came in peace

Who will become number one contender next week?

A look back at some of the greatest ROH Champions of all time

Rematch

Bryan and Wheeler aren’t too pleased about Daniel Garcia’s betrayal last week

Chris Jericho defeated Dalton Castle to retain the ROH World Championship

Reprehensible actions

What’s next for Luchasaurus and Christian Cage?

Jade Cargill demanded her property back and will see Nyla on Friday

The match was called off and Jon Moxley retain the AEW World Championship

Mox had time for MJF it seemed

MJF looks to cash in at Full Gear

Is this in MJF’s future?



