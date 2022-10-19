AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite Results and Recap 10.18.22
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Four Championships were on the line and so much more.
Here are the full results and recap:
It’s Title Tuesday
Death Triangle defeated Orange Cassidy and Best Friends to retain the AEW World Trios Championship
The calm before the storm
Toni Storm defeated Hikaru Shida to retain the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship
Saraya with the save and saw red
Welcome back Rhio
WarJoe are ready for The Kingdom
MJF came in peace
Who will become number one contender next week?
A look back at some of the greatest ROH Champions of all time
Rematch
Bryan and Wheeler aren’t too pleased about Daniel Garcia’s betrayal last week
Chris Jericho defeated Dalton Castle to retain the ROH World Championship
Reprehensible actions
What’s next for Luchasaurus and Christian Cage?
Jade Cargill demanded her property back and will see Nyla on Friday
The match was called off and Jon Moxley retain the AEW World Championship
Mox had time for MJF it seemed
MJF looks to cash in at Full Gear
Is this in MJF’s future?