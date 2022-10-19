Skip to main content
AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite Results and Recap 10.18.22

AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite Results and Recap 10.18.22

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite emendated from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Four Championships were on the line and so much more. 

Here are the full results and recap: 

It’s Title Tuesday 

1C7B2768-2C02-46B1-9BA3-85312F1C82A0
1
Gallery
1 Images

Death Triangle defeated Orange Cassidy and Best Friends to retain the AEW World Trios Championship 

The calm before the storm 

31014237-2361-4DF9-B1FB-83C49193490C
1
Gallery
1 Images

Toni Storm defeated Hikaru Shida to retain the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship 

Saraya with the save and saw red 

Welcome back Rhio

WarJoe are ready for The Kingdom 

MJF came in peace 

Who will become number one contender next week?

A look back at some of the greatest ROH Champions of all time

Rematch

Bryan and Wheeler aren’t too pleased about Daniel Garcia’s betrayal last week

E1F4772B-5C56-4577-BA8C-C9270C06E168
1
Gallery
1 Images

Chris Jericho defeated Dalton Castle to retain the ROH World Championship 

Reprehensible actions

What’s next for Luchasaurus and Christian Cage?

Jade Cargill demanded her property back and will see Nyla on Friday

BB427F5B-9602-42D8-9567-83D62293DBBA
1
Gallery
1 Images

The match was called off and Jon Moxley retain the AEW World Championship 

Mox had time for MJF it seemed 

MJF looks to cash in at Full Gear 

Is this in MJF’s future?


Related Articles

68864494-236B-454A-9690-759E7BBA9B04
AEW Dynamite

AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite Results and Recap 10.18.22

2E9895CE-5CAA-4FCA-A0E7-DEC764BEFEB7
AEW Dynamite

AEW Tuesday Night Dynamite Preview 10.8.22

D9A1E7EB-8370-40A1-B186-C940211E0602
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap 10.12.22

A3C5277B-C8B6-4D49-BB32-AAB31D4DE1C0
AEW

Orange Cassidy won the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on the 10.12.22 edition of AEW Dynamite

7FD60560-D86E-4A9D-A65F-2711ED2F9E1B
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview 10.12.22

D6C99D24-48E8-4F7E-BBB1-F3680DE273DD
AEW

Current AEW Champion Signs Multi Year Extension

FE899F64-1CE2-4427-BC2A-157358108B3B
AEW

Saraya Reportedly Cleared By AEW’s Doc Sampson

41E2503A-993A-4384-9998-FE57C9E5BF5A
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: Three Year Anniversary 10.5.22