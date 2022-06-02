Skip to main content
AEW World Championship match announced for Forbidden Door

Tonight during AEW Dynamite after the opening contest the AEW World Champion CM Punk challenged anyone in New Japan Pro Wrestling to step up to the plate. 

The Ace of New Japan, Hiroshi Tanahashi answered the call.

It will be CM Punk vs Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door on Sunday June 26 in Chicago, Illinois.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as the card continues to build and more matches are announced. 

