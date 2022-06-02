AEW World Championship match announced for Forbidden Door

Tonight during AEW Dynamite after the opening contest the AEW World Champion CM Punk challenged anyone in New Japan Pro Wrestling to step up to the plate.

The Ace of New Japan, Hiroshi Tanahashi answered the call.

It will be CM Punk vs Hiroshi Tanahashi for the AEW World Championship at Forbidden Door on Sunday June 26 in Chicago, Illinois.

