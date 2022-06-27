AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Results and Recap 6.24.22

Tonight’s historic Pay-Per-View, Forbidden Door emanated from The United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Twelve matches in total with SEVEN of them having championships on the line plus who is the mystery opponent for Zack Saber Jr.

Here are the full results and recap:

Buy-In:

Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated The Factory’s QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

Lance Archer defeated Nick Comoroto

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated El Desperado and Yoshinobu Hanemaru

Jordan and Pippin got something to say to Shaq and Kobe

Gunn Club and Max Caster defeated NJPW LA Dojo

Forbidden Door Main Card:

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara defeated Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta and Shota Umino

FTR defeated Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan and Roppongi Vice to retain the ROH World Tag Team Championship and become the new IWGP World Tag Team Champions

The REAL IWGP US Champion is here

PAC defeated Malakai Black, Miro and Clark Connors to become the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Dudes with Attitudes defeated Bullet Club

Thunder Rosa defeated Toni Storm to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship

Will Ospreay defeated Orange Cassidy to retain the IWGP US Championship

Zack Sabre Jr’s opponent is none other than…

Claudio Castagnoli defeated Zack Sabre Jr

Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada, Adam Page and Adam Cole to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to become the Interim AEW World Champion

Blood and Guts this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

