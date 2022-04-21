Skip to main content
All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling Supershow “Forbidden Door” Announced for June 26

Tonight on AEW Dynamite it was announced via Adam Cole that AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling are coming together for a supershow on June 26 called Forbidden Door. 

The show will take place from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and air on PPV.

Here is the announcement:

Here is the full press release: 

Cole would go on to announce that he will be facing NJPW’s own Ishii on Rampage in a Owen Hart Tournament Qualifier and that the finals will take place at Double or Nothing. 

The leader of the Bullet Club, Jay White would also come out to hype the show and that it’s all about The Undisputed Elite and Bullet Club.

