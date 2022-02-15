All Elite Wrestling Announces The Departures of Cody and Brandi Rhodes

Since losing the TNT Title to Sammy Guevara in a unification ladder match at AEW Beach Break rumors began to swirl that Cody and Brandi were on their way out of the company.

Most recently the rumor mill was that they are headed back to WWE. This would be shocking as one of their main reasons for the creation of WWE was to be an alternative.

Today AEW announced that Cody and Brandi have indeed left the company.

Here is the press release on their departure from the company:

Brandi Rhodes also commented on them leaving the company:

Cody Rhodes also commented on the departure:

Here is a look back at their time in AEW:

As the world ranged in the new year of 2019 the wrestling world was stunned and shocked at the announcement of a new wrestling promotion called All Elite Wrestling aka AEW.

This promotion was the brain child of former top New Japan Pro Wrestling stars and former Bullet Club members Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks.

The promotion would launch in October of that year with the backing of Billionaire Tony Khan. Both Cody and Brandi would play integral roles in the company as they were not only in-ring competitors but also respectively an EVP and Chief Branding Officer.

Cody would go on to become a the first ever TNT Champion while Brandi created the short lived Nightmare Collective and became more of backstage personal helping the women’s division.

They even have a reality show called “Rhodes To The Top” and welcomed a baby girl named Liberty Iris Runnels.

We at Wrestling News World wish The Rhodes Family the best and success in their future adventures.

