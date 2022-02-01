Skip to main content
All Elite Wrestling Announces “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1”

In honor of February being Black History month All Elite Wrestling also known as AEW has launched a compilation album project entitled “Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1.”

In the press release from earlier today it states that the album will tell the stories of 20 black AEW wrestlers through the music of hip-hop and R & B artists. 

The album was produced by AEW’s own Mikey Rukus who is the composer for the superstars entrance music. The album will also have an introduction by the legendary funk musician Bootsy Collins and all proceeds will be donated to the Bootsy Collins Foundation. 

“Who We Are: A Celebration of Excellence, Vol. 1” will be released on Feb. 18 as an initial hard copy and is available for preorder right on ShopAEW.com

Here is the full press release that includes the 21 track list:

