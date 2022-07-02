Skip to main content
All Elite Wrestling Gets the Diamond Select Toys Treatment in 2022

Yesterday it was announced that All Elite Wrestling made history in the toy industry. Diamond Sect Toys have been around for decades but never ventured into the pro wrestling industry until now.

Beginning this summer DST will be launching a new line of wrestling toys feature the stars of AEW such as Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. just to name a few. 

Here is the press release: 

