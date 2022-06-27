An Interim AEW World Champion crowned at Forbidden Door

The main event of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was three years in the making as Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi faced off for the Interim AEW World Championship.

The match ended up in a bloodily mess as Moxley was busted open. In the end Moxley would hit the Death Rider for the win.

Moxley will in the future face CM Punk in a Unification Match and now turns his attention to this Wednesday in Detroit for Blood and Guts.

He was then attacked by the Jericho Appreciation Society leading to a big brawl between everyone in the Blood and Guts match.

