An Interim AEW World Champion crowned at Forbidden Door

The main event of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was three years in the making as Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi faced off for the Interim AEW World Championship. 

The match ended up in a bloodily mess as Moxley was busted open. In the end Moxley would hit the Death Rider for the win. 

Moxley will in the future face CM Punk in a Unification Match and now turns his attention to this Wednesday in Detroit for Blood and Guts. 

He was then attacked by the Jericho Appreciation Society leading to a big brawl between everyone in the Blood and Guts match. 

