Andrade El Idolo introduced his new business partner at Double or Nothing

Andrade El Idolo introduced a new business partner tonight during Double or Nothing.

El Idolo stated how he is tired of the AFO always losing and not making the cut so he went out and recruited former two time ROH World Champion, RUSH. 

How will the addition of RUSH affect the AFO? Will Andrade continue to restructure his family?

