Athena is #ALLELITE

TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Anna Jay to retain the TBS Title and extend her undefeated streak to 32-0. It was after that match that all hell broke loose.

The Baddies would look to have a three on one advantage until Kris Statlander came on the scene.

They were still outnumbered until the shocking debut of former WWE superstar Athena fka Ember Moon.

AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan made the signing official

So far Cargill has ran through the women’s division but with the debut of Athena she seems to have found a new challenger.

Will Athena be the one to topple Cargill?

