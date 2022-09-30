Bandido offered full-time AEW contract following this week’s AEW Dynamite

Former ROH World Champion Bandido was offered a full time contract from AEW President and GM Tony Khan immediately following his ROH World Championship match against current champion Chris Jericho.

The main event of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Jericho defeat Bandido to retain the ROH World Championship.

Immediately after the show went off the air fans in attendance clamored for Bandido to be signed by the company. This would lead to Khan himself coming out and embracing him with hug.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer there is no word on if Bandido has signed the contract as there is no official #AllElite graphic:

“While we don’t have confirmation that Bandido has signed with AEW, we do have confirmation that he was offered a full-time contract immediately after his performance in the loss to Chris Jericho on 9/28 in Philadelphia.”

