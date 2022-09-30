Skip to main content
Bandido offered full-time AEW contract following this week’s AEW Dynamite

Bandido offered full-time AEW contract following this week’s AEW Dynamite

Former ROH World Champion Bandido was offered a full time contract from AEW President and GM Tony Khan immediately following his ROH World Championship match against current champion Chris Jericho. 

The main event of this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Jericho defeat Bandido to retain the ROH World Championship. 

Immediately after the show went off the air fans in attendance clamored for Bandido to be signed by the company. This would lead to Khan himself coming out and embracing him with hug. 

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer there is no word on if Bandido has signed the contract as there is no official #AllElite graphic:

“While we don’t have confirmation that Bandido has signed with AEW, we do have confirmation that he was offered a full-time contract immediately after his performance in the loss to Chris Jericho on 9/28 in Philadelphia.”

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

ACF20613-FBB5-4ADC-8A1C-65CC8FF056A2
AEW

Bandido offered full-time AEW contract following this week’s AEW Dynamite

77821CC1-DABD-40BA-8666-F4DA6593C1CE
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Results and Recap: Grand Slam Fallout 9.28.22

D12D220D-582E-4EA2-85D5-82A857EDB4AA
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview: Grand Slam Fallout 9.28.22

B5172116-8B90-4D55-88C9-BA720054C3C6
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam of Champions Results and Recap 9.21.22

15CC0680-DBA3-433E-A7ED-B0DE2129FA2C
AEW

Saraya is #ALLELITE

CB7117AD-1775-48F6-96F1-24BE2220FCE8
AEW

The AEW World Tag Team Championship changed hands at AEW Grand Slam

5D851A1D-AE89-428A-9499-82E00C7DA980
AEW

The ROH World Championship changed hands at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

514024E6-BFFD-43B8-930A-28C8C7B89D6E
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam of Champions Preview 9.21.22