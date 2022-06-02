Skip to main content
Blood and Guts returns on the June 29 edition of AEW Dynamite in Detroit

Tonight during AEW Dynamite the Jericho Appreciation Society was celebrating their win in Anarchy in the Arena only to be interrupted by Eddie Kingston and Ortiz

Kingston demanded a rematch but this time in Blood and Guts. 

Chris Jericho agreed to the match but only after he faces Ortiz in a hair vs hair match. This is due to Ortiz cutting his hair. 

It was during the main event that commentary announced the Blood and Guts match will take place on Wednesday June 29. 

