Bobby Fish Challenges CM Punk to a fight

Bobby Fish was on today’s episode of The Undisputed podcast to address the backstage altercation from this past Sunday’s AEW All Out involving CM Punk and The Elite.

On the podcast he challenged the current AEW World Champion CM Punk to a fight.

"Let's just make this a formal invitation to Phil," Fish said. "I'm down, if that's the direction he wants to go and I mean, he can pick the time, the place, we can do it in Chicago."

Fish was then asked to clarify that the challenge was real.

"I mean that would be kind of fun, right? It can be boxing, it could be kickboxing, it can be MMA. I mean, we can do this bare-knuckled, whatever sounds good to Phil. He can pick the weight, he can pick the place, like I said, whatever he wants to do but yeah, let's make it official."

Before Fish’s AEW contract expired he had pitched multiple times to Tony Khan to have a kickboxing fight.

"Since May, I have tried to get Tony Khan to sit down with me, no less than five times, to ask permission to do a kickboxing fight. It was actually something that I talked with other people in the company about but I could never nail Tony down. In Tony's defense, he's a busy man, especially on TV days. It is what it is but I wanted permission to do a fight and I couldn't get there with Tony. Now, it's no secret I don't need anyone's permission at this point, so yeah, let's make this s**t official, Phil."

"Phil, let's f***ing go! I think that's how someone else would say it," Fish continued. "CM Punk, Bobby Fish, let's fight, why not?"

Fish also spoke on his relationships with The Young Bucks and Ace Steele’s involvement in the altercation.

"I love those guys, I love them. They are good people, they got kids, they got wives, they are God-fearing good human beings."

"I know Ace and that's surprising to hear," Fish said.