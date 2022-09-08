BREAKING NEWS* AEW GM and President addressed the AEW World and Trios Championships situation

The AEW GM and President Tony Khan kicked off Dynamite to address the AEW World Championship and AEW World Trios Championship situation.

Khan announced that both titles have been vacated and that while new trios champions will be crowned tonight a tournament was announced leading up to Grand Slam to crown a new world champion.

Tonight it will be Death Triangle vs Best Friends for the AEW World Trios Championships

Here is the bracket for the Grand Slam AEW World Championship Tournament