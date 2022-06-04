Skip to main content
*BREAKING NEWS* CM Punk announces injury and requires surgery on the June 3 edition of AEW Rampage

*BREAKING NEWS* CM Punk announces injury and requires surgery on the June 3 edition of AEW Rampage

Tonight during AEW Rampage CM Punk came to the ring to announce that he has suffered an injury that required surgery. 

Punk would then go on to relinquish the AEW World Championship. So who will step up and capture the now vacated title? 

What does this mean for the main event of Forbidden Door on June 26?

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we keep you up to date on the situation 

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

DD1E5A1B-74F6-44FE-BEBF-CAF08797C35F
AEW

Interim AEW World Champion to be crowned this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

56A0ADF7-BC18-4ED9-BD16-158DCD7D1F4D
AEW Rampage

AEW Rampage Results and Recap 6.3.22

9F968673-3AC6-4D0D-9167-CF37B2AA094C
AEW

*BREAKING NEWS* CM Punk announces injury and requires surgery on the June 3 edition of AEW Rampage

A2FCCA0C-99A1-477C-8592-7C7D1D2BB230
AEW

Blood and Guts returns on the June 29 edition of AEW Dynamite in Detroit

F20D077E-5207-4A94-BCE4-74127FA076B5
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Double or Nothing Fallout Results and Recap 6.1.22

9D611723-0907-4E16-8138-8C09E0CADD35
AEW

Miro returns at the June 1 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite

B1D53DF3-9DDC-4A10-802C-E34CC25C8BEA
AEW

AEW World Championship match announced for Forbidden Door

47BB000F-E160-4565-9EBB-6CA2DE38CDCD
AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite Preview: Double or Nothing Fallout 6.1.22