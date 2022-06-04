Skip to main content
*BREAKING NEWS* CM Punk relinquishes the AEW World Championship on the June 3 edition of AEW Rampage

Tonight during AEW Rampage CM Punk came to the ring to announce that he has suffered an injury that required surgery. 

Punk would then go on to relinquish the AEW World Championship. So who will step up and capture the now vacated title? 

What does this mean for the main event of Forbidden Door on June 26?

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we keep you up to date on the situation 

