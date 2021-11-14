Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
*BREAKING NEWS* HANGMAN ADAM PAGE WINS AEW WORLD TITLE

Tonight during the main event of the Full Gear PPV it was Kenny Omega vs Adam Page for the AEW World Title. This was two years in the making as the last time Page challenged for the world title was in 2019 against Chris Jericho to crown the inaugural champion.

Last year at Full Gear Page came up short against Omega in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals. 

Tonight Page did the impossible and ended the dominant reign of Omega after finally being able to hit The Buck Shot Lariat for the win.

After the match he celebrated with The Dark Order:

You can get Adam Page’s world title merchandise right now at Shop AEW: 

We at Wrestling News World would like to congratulate The Cowboy on his title win and can’t wait for him to bring the title home this Wednesday. 

