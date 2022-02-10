BREAKING NEWS* Keith Lee is #ALLELITE

Skip to main content
Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite featured a Face of the Revolution Qualifying match between Isaiah Kassidy and a debuting superstar. 

The debuting superstar just happened to be the Limitless One himself Keith Lee. AEW fans prepare to bask in his glory. 

He would go on to defeat Isaiah Kassidy to advance to the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the Revolution PPV next month. 

After the match he would go on to destroy the team of Private Party. 

