BREAKING NEWS* Main Event Announced Of Winter Is Coming

Tonight before AEW Dynamite AEW CEO and GM, Tony Khan announced the main event of the Winter Is Coming special.

Khan announced that in two weAEW World Champion, Adam Page will defend his title against the number one ranked person in AEW, Bryan Danielson.

Here is the official tweet:

