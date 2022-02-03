BREAKING NEWS* The Brian Kendrick pulled from tonight’s AEW show and Jon Moxley’s replacement announced

Yesterday the wrestling world was set ablaze when news came out that The Brian Kendrick was granted his release from WWE and immediately announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite as Jon Moxley’s opponent.

Soon after Kendrick’s AEW debut announced old videos and other evidence from 2011 began to circulate with Kendrick speaking about tons of conspiracy theories especially about him denying that the Holocaust was actually real.

Word of this has since gotten by to AEW CEO Tony Khan who as of writing this has pulled Kendrick from tonight’s match against former AEW world champion Jon Moxley. He also stated a new opponent would be announced.

Here is the tweet from Tony:

Just a few minutes ago Khan tweeted that Best Friends and Chaos’ own Wheeler Yuta was named as the replacement opponent for Moxley tonight.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we post results and other breaking news from tonight’s show.

