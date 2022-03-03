Skip to main content
*BREAKING NEWS* Tony Khan Announced The Purchase of Ring of Honor

For the past week Tony Khan and AEW was hyping up a major announcement for tonight’s show.

Right before AEW went on the air Tony Khan tweeted that he was gonna kick off the show with his announcement. 

Tony Khan announced at the start of the show that he bought the promotion known as Ring of Honor who has been in the news as of late for dropping all of their talent and going on a hiatus. 

Here is the announcement:

Here is the official press release:

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as more information comes out about the acquisition.

