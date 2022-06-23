Bryan Danielson not medically cleared for Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts replacement to be named this Sunday

Rumors have been swirling since Double or Nothing that AEW star Bryan Danielson was “banged up” after the Anarchy in the Arena match. Tonight Danielson kicked off AEW Dynamite to address the situation.

Danielson announced that he isn’t medically cleared for this Sunday’s Forbidden Door and next week’s Blood and Guts show.

Danielson would then go on to say that he has found a replacement for these two shows as he was scheduled to face Zack Sabre Jr. and participate in the Blood and Guts match.

New Japan Pro Wrestling’s own Zack Sabre Jr. would then come out making his AEW debut demanding who is opponent will be. Danielson said we would have to wait until this Sunday.

Who will Danielson’s replacement be? Tune into Forbidden Door this Sunday on B/R Live.

