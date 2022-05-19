Bryan Danielson potentially injured at AEW Rampage Tapings

Last night during AEW Dynamite Matt Sydal and Dante Martin challenged The Blackpool Combat Club to a tag match on AEW Rampage. It was during the match that Bryan Danielson potentially suffered an undisclosed injury.

Videos have been surfacing of Danielson’s leg being trapped for a couple of minutes between the ramp and ring.

The show was taped after Dynamite last night as this week’s episode will air at a special start time at 7 p.m. eastern standard time.

We at Wrestling News World wish Bryan a speedy recovery and that the injury is nothing too serious.

