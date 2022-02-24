Buddy Matthews is #ALLELITE

For the past month and a half The House of Black has been a thorn in the side of two thirds of Death Triangle. He even blinded PAC.

Tonight PAC and Penta Obscuro got their revenge when they were able to pick up the win in a tag team match.

It was what occurred after the match that has the wrestling world talking. Malakai Black and Brody King looked to take out Penta and PAC when the lights went out and Buddy Matthews fka Murphy fka Buddy Murphy showed up.

He aligned himself with House of Black and took out Penta and PAC.

AEW CEO Tony Khan would then take to Twitter to announce that he has signed with the company.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!