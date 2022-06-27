Claudio Castagnoli is #ALLELITE

Bryan Danielson was scheduled to face Zack Sabre Jr at tonight’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV but was cleared for the show. He would then handpick his replacement who turned out to be none other than Claudio Castagnoli fka Ceasro.

Castagnoli was also announced as the newest member of The Blackpool Combat Club and will take Danielson’s place in the Blood and Guts match this Wednesday.

Tonight after Forbidden Door went off the air it was announced that Castagnoli is #ALLELITLE

