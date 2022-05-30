Skip to main content
CM Punk defeated “Hangman” Adam Page to become the new AEW World Champion at Double or Nothing

Tonight in the main event of Double or Nothing CM Punk defeated Adam Page to become the new AEW World Champion.

Punk’s win over Page signaled the end of his reign at 197 days with six successful title defenses. 

Tune into AEW Dynamite this Wednesday to hear from the new world champion. 

