CM Punk Reclaimed The AEW World Championship

The main event of AEW All Out saw CM Punk defeat Jon Moxley to become a two time AEW World Champion. 

This match was announced after Jon Moxley signed an open contract leading wrestling legend Ace Steel giving CM Punk the pep talk of a lifetime to accept the challenge. 

Punk originally became champion by defeating “Hangman” Adam Page at Double or Nothing back in May. 

On the June 3rd edition of AEW Rampage following Double or Nothing Punk would announced a serve foot injury that would require surgery and him to step down as champion. 

Moxley would then Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door to become the AEW Interim World Champion. Punk would make his return to the company early last month setting up the unification match. 

On the August 24th edition of AEW Dynamite Moxley would squash Punk to unify the titles. 

Immediately after regaining the title at All Out Punk would be confronted by his next challenger. 

