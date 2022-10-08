Skip to main content
Current AEW Champion Signs Multi Year Extension

It was recently announced in a press release from All Elite Wrestling that current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has signed a five year contract extension with the company. 

Moxley who is now a three time AEW World Champion recently won the title in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions defeating Bryan Danielson three weeks ago at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. 

Here is the full press release: 

Moxley’s next title defense will be against “Hangman” Adam Page on Tuesday Night Dynamite on October 18. 

