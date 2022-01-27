DANHAUSEN is #ALLELITE

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite was the Beach Break special. The main event for the show was a Lights Out match between Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy.

During the match Cole went to pull out a table from under the ring and ended up pulling out former ROH star DANHAUSEN.

After the show went off the air AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that he had signed him to a contract.

Here is the official tweet:

